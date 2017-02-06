Islanders force OT with late goal, defeat Leafs

NEW YORK — Brock Nelson's second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the Islanders to a 6-5 victory over the Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd's deflection with 1:29 left.

Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for New York, which stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight at home.

On the winning goal, Nelson got a pass from Bailey and beat o goalie Frederik Andersen on the blocker side. That gave the Islanders their first win this season in a game they trailed after two periods (1-12-2).

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Nikita Soshnikov, Zach Hyman and William Nylander scored for Toronto, which finished 2-4-0 on a season-high six-game trip. Morgan Rielly had three assists and Nikita Zaitsev added two.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the visiting Blues beat the Flyers 2-0. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season. Philadelphia's three leading goal-scorers, Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games. … Pavel Zacha scored on a power play with 7:27 remaining, and the Devils snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Sabres.