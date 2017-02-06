Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Islanders force OT with late goal, defeat Leafs

    Monday, February 6, 2017 6:15pm

      • My Edition
          • I want to see more articles tagged
          • I'm already following articles tagged

      NEW YORK — Brock Nelson's second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the Islanders to a 6-5 victory over the Maple Leafs on Monday night.

      Related News/Archive

      Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd's deflection with 1:29 left.

      Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for New York, which stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight at home.

      On the winning goal, Nelson got a pass from Bailey and beat o goalie Frederik Andersen on the blocker side. That gave the Islanders their first win this season in a game they trailed after two periods (1-12-2).

      Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Nikita Soshnikov, Zach Hyman and William Nylander scored for Toronto, which finished 2-4-0 on a season-high six-game trip. Morgan Rielly had three assists and Nikita Zaitsev added two.

      GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the visiting Blues beat the Flyers 2-0. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season. Philadelphia's three leading goal-scorers, Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games. … Pavel Zacha scored on a power play with 7:27 remaining, and the Devils snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Sabres.

      Islanders force OT with late goal, defeat Leafs 02/06/17 [Last modified: Monday, February 6, 2017 10:50pm]
      Photo reprints | Article reprints

          
      Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

      Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

      Loading...