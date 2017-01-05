Moore in, Tannehill out for Fins

DAVIE — The Dolphins dispensed with any pretense of suspense regarding their quarterback situation.

Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Pittsburgh, and backup Matt Moore will start for the fourth week in a row. The Dolphins announced the decision Thursday after determining Tannehill still isn't ready to practice because of a sprained left knee.

"It felt like it was the right thing to do," coach Adam Gase said, "just so we can move on in this week and not play, 'What are we going to do?' and focus on what we're doing right now with Matt."

Moore, a 10th-year pro, is 2-1 as Tannehill's replacement and will make his first career postseason start. "I'm preparing like I have the past couple weeks, and that's all I can do," he said. "There's enough to worry about with Pittsburgh."

"He knows he's our relief pitcher," said offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen, a former Bucs assistant (1996-2001). "We try to make the decision early in the week, because it's hard to get two guys prepared."

If the Dolphins win Sunday, Tannehill could return for their second-round game Jan. 14 at New England. Such a scenario is the reason Miami has not put him on injured reserve.

Gase said he believes Tannehill is close to returning to practice.

Tannehill hadn't missed a game in five NFL seasons until he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. He has never played in the postseason, and the playoff game will be Miami's first since 2008.

NO PROBLEM WITH 'WHITE' COMMENT: Zach Zenner brushed off comments made by Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who said the Detroit Lion was the best white running back in the league, insisting he wasn't bothered by the comments. "Everyone's entitled to their opinion," Zenner said. "It sounded like he said some pretty nice stuff, so I'm appreciative of that." The undrafted, second-year pro from South Dakota State has emerged as a No. 1 running back for the Lions, who play Saturday at Seattle in an NFC wild-card game. Zenner has set career highs the past two games with 110 yards of offense in a loss to Green Bay and 92 yards from scrimmage in a loss at Dallas. "There's not many white running backs in the NFL, but he has to be the best right now," said Bennett, who is black. "He's doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He's a really good back."

WASH. HOUSECLEANING: The Redskins fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Barry, a former Bucs linebackers coach (2001-06, '09), spent the past two seasons as the Redskins' defensive coordinator, and they ranked 28th in the NFL in each of them.

THIRD SUSPENSION FOR COWBOY: Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended for at least a year for another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. It's the third time this season the 2015 second-round pick out of Nebraska has been suspended. The first was a four-game ban, then followed by 10 games. The latest suspension is for one calendar year.

BILLS: Tyrod Taylor had surgery to repair a sports hernia that contributed to a groin injury he sustained this season. The team said it was informed on Wednesday of the quarterback's decision to have surgery after he met with a hernia specialist.

BROWNS: Rookie receiver Corey Coleman has denied being involved in a reported assault that left a man hospitalized. The No. 15 overall pick in the draft was named in a Cleveland police report after an incident Dec. 31 at a downtown condominium. The report said the man, Adam Sapp, spent one night at Lutheran Hospital. He said he suffered a concussion, ruptured ear drum and bruises.

NINERS: The team said it interviewed Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf for its general manager vacancy.