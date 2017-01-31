Strome drought ends as Isles win

The Jets’ Adam Lowry gets checked into the boards by the Blues’ Colton Parayko during the first period.

NEW YORK — Ryan Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Islanders beat the league-leading Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Strome got his first goal since Dec. 31 to put New York up 2-1 6:31 into the period. Anthony Beauvillier stole the puck behind the Capitals net and passed it to Brock Nelson. The forward sent a quick pass to Strome, and he tapped it past goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Boychuk scored into an empty net with 1:08 left, and Alan Quine also scored for New York, which is 5-0-1 under interim coach Doug Weight since firing Jack Capuano.

It was the second straight game that the Islanders won when tied after two. They had been 4-6-4 before that.

"We're playing poised and confident and we're getting results," Strome said.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the visiting Blue Jackets took a 6-0 lead early in the third then held off the Rangers 6-4. Joonas Korpisalo, starting for All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots for Columbus. New York starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots. … Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Matt Murray stopped 37 shots and the host Penguins beat the Predators 4-2. All water fountains, soda fountains and ice machines at the arena were turned off as a precaution after a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the city. … Sebastian Aho had his first career hat trick and added an assist as the host Hurricanes beat the Flyers 5-1. Aho, 19, is the first Carolina rookie to record a hat trick since Erik Cole in the 2001-02 season. … Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Cory Schneider made 27 saves as the host Devils beat the Red Wings 4-3. Stefan Noesen gave New Jersey the lead on its first shot 1:28 into the game. … Max Pacioretty scored a hat trick, Carey Price made 37 saves and the host Canadiens beat the Sabres 5-2. … Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba scored a key third-period goal, and the visiting Jets beat the Blues 5-3.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Rangers coach Alain Vigneault signed a two-year extension through the 2019-20 season. He was under contract through next season under the five-year deal he signed in June 2013, when he replaced John Tortorella.