Ex-MMA champ Rousey keeps low profile ahead of Friday return

LOS ANGELES — UFC president Dana White, excusing Ronda Rousey for being "psychotically competitive," filled in for the former women's bantamweight champion at a Wednesday news conference and said he expected "the old Ronda" in the octagon Friday night.

"If you look at the amount of press that's been done by any fighter in UFC history, Ronda smokes everybody by a long shot," White said. "This (pre-fight silence) is the way she wanted it. The only thing she cares about right now is focusing on winning."

Rousey, 29, has not fought since her November 2015 second-round knockout loss by head kick to Holly Holm in Australia. Rousey (12-1) finally returns to the octagon in the UFC 207 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against new champion Amanda Nunes (13-4) of Brazil.

Because Rousey begged off typical media commitments, the UFC allowed Nunes to skip Wednesday's session, too.

White called it a "one-and-done" agreement for Rousey's absence after he kicked popular Conor McGregor off the main event of July's UFC 200 for skipping a prefight news conference.

"Ronda's done a lot of things for this company, major media that no one else could get," White said. "This is what she wanted, so we gave it to her. Ronda asked from the day this fight was made, so I said okay."

Rousey's absence was a topic for other fighters at Wednesday's event.

"I'm here doing my job. Maybe she'd rather not do it coming off a loss," said bantamweight John Lineker. "Defeats serve a purpose. When we win, all we do is celebrate. We don't really analyze what we did wrong like we do when we lose."

Rousey remains incredibly popular, and her comeback is the selling point to the UFC 207 promotion, though White conceded that hyping the bout without her voice is "definitely not ideal.

"Back in the day, Ronda would literally do anything we asked her to do. For her to ask for something like this, how can I say no? But she's one of the greats to ever do this sport. She's done a lot for women. This is what she asked for."

There's been widespread speculation about Rousey's state of mind, though, and whether she's overcome the emotional burden of the Holm loss.

White said he's been in daily communication with Rousey and insisted the former 135-pound champion is "ready to roll. She's in a great mood, as good as I've ever seen her. She's in great spirits."

White laughed off a question about whether the new UFC ownership group, WME-IMG, a Beverly Hills talent agency, was behind Rousey's hiding act as a ploy to fuel intrigue and sales for the $59.95 pay-per-view telecast.

Rousey earlier this year said on the Ellen show that she was interested in fighting only a few more times.

The UFC has created a new 145-pound women's featherweight division, with Holm fighting for the title Feb. 11 in New York. Should Holm and Rousey both win their fights, a featherweight-title rematch makes great sense.