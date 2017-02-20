Panthers edge Blues, complete 5-0 road trip

ST. LOUIS — The Panthers, led by red-hot goalie James Reimer and a last-second goal by Vincent Trocheck, completed the franchise's first 5-0 road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Blues on Monday night.

Reimer notched 26 saves and is 8-1-2 in his last 12 appearances (one no-decision).

The Panthers, winners of eight of nine, topped their 4-0 trek from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2015. The Blues and Predators were also victims on that trip. But that sweep couldn't compare in degree of difficulty as after their 7-4 defeat of the Predators, the Panthers had success in California, knocking off the Sharks, Ducks and Kings in succession for the first time ever in a single season. No other team has pulled off the West Coast trifecta this season.

In the bunched-up Atlantic Division, the Panthers leapfrogged the idle Leafs and Bruins into third place. They start a four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Oilers.

With the score tied at 1, the second line of Trocheck, Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith controlled the puck in the final minute until Trocheck fired a straightaway slapper past Jake Allen with 4.6 seconds left, his 21st goal.

The Panthers outshot the Blues 18-11 in the final period.

AR0UND THE LEAGUE: The NHL suspended Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba for two games for an illegal check to the head of Senators forward Mark Stone. On Sunday, Stone had just made a pass when Trouba hit him with an open-ice elbow to the head. Stone did not return to the game, but has joined the Senators for an upcoming road trip. Trouba was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head. A first-time offender, Trouba will forfeit $33,333.34 in salary. … The Flames acquired defenseman Michael Stone from the Coyotes for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2018.