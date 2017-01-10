FSU takes out Duke for 12th straight victory

TALLAHASSEE — Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 in the second half, helping No. 9 Florida State beat No. 7 Duke 88-72 on Tuesday night.

Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann had 13 points apiece as the Seminoles (16-1, 4-0 for the first time in the ACC) set a school record with their 12th straight win, breaking a mark that had stood since 1970.

The Blue Devils (14-3, 2-2) took a 50-48 lead on a Luke Kennard jumper then the Seminoles went on a 16-4 run over five minutes. Kennard scored 23.

The Seminoles visit North Carolina at 2 Saturday (ESPN).

In his first true road game since coming back from a suspension, Duke's Grayson Allen heard profanity-laced chants, and there were a handful of signs about tripping opposing players. Last season he tripped Rathan-Mayes, drawing a reprimand from the ACC.

Allen, who scored nine, was slightly injured with 5:35 remaining and did not return.

NO. 10 w.Va. 89, NO. 1 BAYLOR 68: Nathan Adrian had a career-high 22 points and the host Mountaineers (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) ruined the Bears' (15-1, 3-1) first-ever game as the top-ranked team. No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I-A.

No. 3 nova 79, No. 15 Xavier 54: Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart each scored 20 for the host Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East).

NO. 6 UK 87, VANDY 81: Malik Monk had six points in the final 32 seconds for the visiting Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 SEC).

EX-GATOR ARRESTED: Orien Greene, who played at UF in 2000-02, was arrested Monday after police said he broke into a Pembroke Pines home and fondled a woman. Greene, 34, faces felony burglary and misdemeanor battery charges.

Women's basketball

UCONN ROUTs USF to TIE mark: Top-ranked UConn tied its NCAA record with its 90th consecutive win, routing No. 20 USF 102-37. Saniya Chong scored 20 to lead six players in double figures for the host Huskies (15-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who matched the streak set between November 2008 and December 2010. Maria Jespersen had 11 points for USF (13-2, 2-1 AAC), which is 0-21 against UConn. It was 65-19 at halftime, and UConn went on to the largest margin of victory over an AP ranked team in school history. The Bulls will host the Huskies on Feb. 27. USF coach Jose Fernandez tried to match UConn's transition game. But the Huskies outscored USF 18-5 in fastbreak points, "That's our style," Fernandez said. "But when you don't make shots, you give a team more possessions and that's what happened."

Football: USF gives state 4 ranked teams

Bulls fans awoke Tuesday morning to a milestone: For the first time ever, USF has finished a college football season ranked in the Associated Press poll.

The Bulls (11-2) were 19th in the final rankings released early Tuesday, shortly after the conclusion of the College Football Playoff national title game.

No other American Athletic Conference team finished in the top 25. USF, a 46-39 overtime winner against South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl, was one of only two AAC teams to win in the postseason (Tulsa was the other).

The Bulls are likely to be ranked in the 2017 preseason poll. Sixteen players who started in Birmingham are expected back next season, including AAC offensive player of the year Quinton Flowers.

FSU and Florida also surged after bowl triumphs. The 'Noles (10-3) moved up two spots to eighth after their Orange Bowl triumph against Michigan, and the Gators (10-4) jumped six spots to 14th after their 30-3 Outback Bowl rout of Iowa.

Miami (9-4) re-entered at No. 20.

EARLY DEPARTURES: FSU's Rod Johnson, who started 31 straight games at left offensive tackle, will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft. … Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers, a Heisman Trophy finalist, will skip his senior season. … Wisconsin left offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk will skip his senior season.

OHIO STATE: Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson was hired as co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.