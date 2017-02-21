weather unavailableweather unavailable
Habs give new/old coach first win

  • Times wires

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 8:24pm

    NEW YORK — Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Montreal beat the Rangers on Tuesday night to give coach Claude Julien his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens.

    Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. Price stopped Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller twice in OT, including a diving save in the closing seconds.

    Shea Weber had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, and Andrew Shaw also scored.

    The Rangers' Mats Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal, and Montreal's Alexander Radulov tied it in the third round.

    Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg scored in regulation for the Rangers, whose home win streak ended at five games.

    GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection in the second period, and the visiting Penguins beat the Hurricanes 3-1. … Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the visiting Senators beat the Devils 2-1 despite playing without three of their top forwards. … Calvin de Haan was credited with a go-ahead goal that caromed off an opponent late in the second period, and the visiting Islanders went on to beat the Red Wings 3-1.

    AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Maple Leafs placed Brooks Laich on waivers two days after the veteran center questioned where he fit in the team's plans. … The Hurricanes acquired defenseman Philip Samuelsson, the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson, from the Canadiens for defenseman Keegan Lowe in a trade of minor-leaguers.

    Habs give new/old coach first win 02/21/17
