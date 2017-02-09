Oakley denies confronting Dolan

NEW YORK — Charles Oakley maintains he did nothing wrong before he was surrounded by Madison Square Garden security officials.

Something has happened, though, to turn him from popular player to persona non grata within his former franchise.

Oakley on Thursday blamed his strained relationship with the Knicks and owner James Dolan for the altercation Wednesday that led to his ejection and arrest from New York's 119-115 loss to the Clippers.

Oakley said during an ESPN Radio interview that he had been in his seat for just a few minutes when he was surrounded by security. He denied that they approached him after he shouted at Dolan.

"Now I'm four rows from this guy, so I'm going to walk in this place and just start hollering, 'James Dolan! James Dolan!' I mean, that's embarrassing, man. I did not do none of that," Oakley said. "I didn't know the man was sitting in front of me at first until they walked over there."

Oakley said he has been told that Dolan must be informed by security whenever he is in the arena, and that MSG staff follows him when he leaves his seat to go to the bathroom.

But the Knicks said he was causing trouble Wednesday even before security reached his seat and characterized his comments since the incident as "pure fiction."

Westbrook lifts OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 29 and had his 26th triple double of the season to help the Thunder beat the Cavaliers 118-109.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his 63rd career triple double.

Former Magic guard Victor Oladipo scored 23 and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, which now can focus on its showdown with ex-teammate Kevin Durant and the Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 and LeBron James had 18 for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: T.J. McConnell hit the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds left, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 and the visiting 76ers beat the Magic 112-111. … James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the visiting Rockets beat the Hornets 107-95 for their third straight win.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Bucks forward Jabari Parker has suffered a season-ending left knee injury for the second time in three years. Parker will need surgery after tearing the ACL during Wednesday's game. … Magic forward Aaron Gordon sat out with a bone bruise in his right foot. … Forward Derrick Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, who have been looking for frontcourt help.