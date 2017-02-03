Panthers edge Ducks

SUNRISE — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal of the season to lift the Panthers over the Ducks 2-1 on Friday night.

Huberdeau had been out all season after surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury suffered Oct. 8 in Florida's final preseason game against New Jersey.

Reilly Smith also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing 15 games due to injury. James Reimer stopped 22 shots.

Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 35 saves for the Ducks, who face the Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight.

Game highlights: Danny DeKeyser scored with 28 seconds left in regulation and the host Red Wings beat the Islanders 5-4, a win that pushed the Lightning into last place in the Eastern Conference. … Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the host Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets. Columbus is 7-7-1 since going unbeaten (14-0-0) in December. … Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third, lifting the host Hurricanes past the Oilers 2-1. Connor McDavid scored the Oilers' only goal, tying the score in the second period.

Around the league: Arizona State pulled out of a deal with the Coyotes to build them an arena in Tempe, leaving the future of the financially troubled Glendale-based franchise in limbo yet again. … The four top stakeholders in the discussion over whether players will participate in next year's Olympics in South Korea met in New York without resolution, with one warning that time is running short to make a decision. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, for the first time joined International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel, commissioner Gary Bettman and Players Association executive director Don Fehr at a meeting. Fasel said the group may need to get back together soon and set a deadline.