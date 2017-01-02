Captain's Corner: A good week for fishing lies ahead

It looks like we are in for another beautiful week for fishing. The water temperature is sitting around 70 degrees, perfect for almost any species you would want to target. There are plenty of scaled sardines at the bridges. You can also find some on the flats but it is on the smaller side. The key this time of year is to downsize tackle — nothing heavier than 20 fluorocarbon leader and a 1/0 hook. With the warmer air and water temperatures, the snook bite has taken off all over Tampa Bay. Weedon Island is covered over with hungry snook. Your best bet is to freeline bait with a slow retrieve. With bigger bait you may have to put a cork on your line to slow it down. Big gator trout are all over the place. Expect to catch some fish up to 30 inches. These fish have shown up early and are eating very well. These bigger trout can be found in about 2 feet of water holding up in the sand holes. The hogfish and mangrove snapper bite is on fire offshore in about 40 feet of water. Light tackle and plenty of shrimp is needed to fill your cooler.

Mike Gore charters out of Tampa Bay. Call him at (813) 390-6600 or visit tampacharters.com.