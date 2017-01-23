Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Bad weather brings fishing pluses, minuses

  • Ed Walker, Times Correspondent

Monday, January 23, 2017 6:13pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Extremely foul weather can be both bad and good for offshore bottom fishermen. Obviously you do not want to head out in the 10- to 12-foot seas that occurred Sunday. The upside is that when the Gulf gets really churned up bottom fish such as red grouper move from wide areas of low hard bottom and gather around bigger rocks and holes seeking shelter from the swirling dirty water. This creates a great opportunity for the first fishermen after things settle down. Typically the fish have not fed much during the storm, and they are concentrated over particular spots. Last week we experienced great red grouper action outside 120 feet of water off Clearwater. As the residual swell starts to come down, expect an outstanding bite. At prospective rock patches, you may not see a big show of grouper on the sonar. Often they are holding right on the bottom or in holes. Anchor, and a layer of grouper will sense the boat and rise from the bottom to investigate. With small red snapper around, use really big live baits. Frozen sardines or small cut bait is continually nibbled off. Huge pinfish or grunts can make it down past the nibblers.

Ed Walker charters out of Tarpon Springs. He can be contacted at info@lighttacklecharters.com.

Captain's Corner: Bad weather brings fishing pluses, minuses 01/23/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 23, 2017 6:13pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...