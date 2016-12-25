Captain's Corner: Big numbers for speckled trout

Speckled trout, easily our most prolific species, are being caught in large numbers. In the right location, there are large fish. Trout to 26 inches have been caught with a lot of upper-slot fish prevalent. Trout are easily light-tackle targets. Lures are all that's necessary. One-eighth-ounce jigheads with plastic tails work exceptionally well. Make long casts and swim lures at a slower speed. The fish are going to be over areas that have seagrass bottom. To tempt the largest trout, use topwater lures. Depths of 2-5 feet are the best locations to target trout. Areas farther up Tampa Bay, fish around oyster bars at higher tides. The legal limit is four fish per angler at 15-20 inches, though one of the four can be more than 20 inches. My personal size recommendation: only keep trout 16-20 inches. I release all oversized trout and the "barely legal" fish. It should not be difficult to find some upper-slot trout.

