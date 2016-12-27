Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Consider wind factors for successful fly fishing

  • By Pat Damico, Times Correspondent

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 5:37pm

When planning a fly fishing outing, wind may be the thing to consider most. A mental plan of the venue may change completely when the day arrives, not only because of the wind speed and direction but because of the angler's inability to cope. A smooth, glassy surface makes shallow water fish very spooky, necessitating long, perfectly accurate casts. Broken surface water caused by the wind allows you to get closer to fish. Do some casting in your yard or on a field on windy days.

Fly fisherman Pat Damico runs charters in lower Tampa Bay and can be reached at captpat.com and (727) 504-8649.

