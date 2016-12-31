Captain's Corner: December was great month for kingfish

Cold fronts are starting to come with stronger winds and colder air. Most likely there will be some sort of migratory shuffle of fish. Kingfish were the hot topic before the cold weather hit. Water temperatures teetered at 70 degrees, which is ideal for this species. Bait was plentiful as well, making it easy to get a limit of kings in a matter of a few hours. We were starting our mornings by tossing large cast nets about 1 mile from shore. The live wells were easily loaded with large pilchards and threadfin herring. These baits are considered ''kingfish candy." Most of our king action was 10 to 15 miles from shore. The water seemed slightly warmer. A lot of big mackerel was found by many captains. The mackerels' appetites seemed never ending, allowing multiple hookups and limits of two per person met with ease. December will go down as one of the better months for kingfish.

Dave Mistretta captains Jaws Too out of Indian Rocks Beach. Call (727) 439-2628 or visit jawstoo.com.