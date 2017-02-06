Captain's Corner: Full moon means good redfish action

With a full moon approaching, this weekend's tides should provide good redfish action. Low incoming tides have been productive for reds the past few days and bigger high tides by the weekend should allow for plenty of time to pattern the fish. Targeting schools of mullet will put you in the right area, and as the tide moves in pay attention to how fast the mullet are making their way up to the mangroves. This will let you know when to it's time to move up a little. Extra caution is needed when approaching fish in some of the more popular no-motor zone areas. Set up to use the wind to assist moving into the desired spot and you cab use the trolling motor on a very low speed. If using live bait, consider using an outside bait pen when at anchor. Shut down your live well pump to stay within casting distance of wary fish. These fish will track down a weed-less spoon or soft-plastic jig bounced across the bottom, especially if there's cloud cover; however on those post-front blue bird days you'll definitely do better using cut pinfish or grunts on the bottom. Sheepshead are schooled up around area bridges, fresh pieces of shrimp, fiddler crabs or barnacles paired up with a small gap hook and little weight are all you'll need to catch a few. The legal size for a sheepshead is 12 inches; however the yield on them isn't very good so focus on those that are 14 inches and up.

Tyson Wallerstein runs Inshore Fishing Charters in the Clearwater/St. Petersburg area and can be reached at (727) 692-5868 and via email at flatsmonster.com.