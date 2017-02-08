Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Full moon will affect fishing for days

  • Jay Mastry, Times Correspondent

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:55pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

The coming full moon promises to affect the fishing scene for the next few days, for better and worse. The popular belief is that many species feed at night during this phase and don't chew as well during the daylight hours. We have found it to be true when digging for grouper offshore and particularly while tarpon fishing. Our most productive hogfish trips last month were on days surrounding the full moon. The extreme tides during this phase can often ignite a lethargic bite. Fishing the edges of the ship channel at the mouth of the Sunshine Skyway bridge will be a good bet. But you must focus on the weaker flow during tide changes. The ripping current mid tides during this phase makes it extremely difficult to effectively get and keep baits on the bottom while grouper, mangrove snapper and sheepshead fishing. Silver trout won't be negatively affected.

Jay Mastry charters Jaybird out of St. Petersburg. Call (727) 321-2142.

Captain's Corner: Full moon will affect fishing for days 02/08/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:55pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...