Captain's Corner: Full moon will affect fishing for days

The coming full moon promises to affect the fishing scene for the next few days, for better and worse. The popular belief is that many species feed at night during this phase and don't chew as well during the daylight hours. We have found it to be true when digging for grouper offshore and particularly while tarpon fishing. Our most productive hogfish trips last month were on days surrounding the full moon. The extreme tides during this phase can often ignite a lethargic bite. Fishing the edges of the ship channel at the mouth of the Sunshine Skyway bridge will be a good bet. But you must focus on the weaker flow during tide changes. The ripping current mid tides during this phase makes it extremely difficult to effectively get and keep baits on the bottom while grouper, mangrove snapper and sheepshead fishing. Silver trout won't be negatively affected.

Jay Mastry charters Jaybird out of St. Petersburg. Call (727) 321-2142.