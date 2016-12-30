Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Gag grouper season closes at midnight Saturday

  Brent Gaskill, Times Correspondent

Friday, December 30, 2016 7:47pm

We took advantage of the beautiful weather before the cold front to get out to the nearshore waters of the gulf to bottom fish for gag grouper before the season closes at midnight tonight. We found success in 40-foot depths, with our largest grouper coming in at 30 inches. We were also rewarded with mangrove snapper in the 14-inch class and many white grunts. Grouper were caught on frozen sardines, and snapper ate live-scaled sardines. Frozen squid worked for grunts. We targeted small limestone ledges with deep undercuts. Anchor position is key for this type of bottom fishing so the bait can be placed right to the base of the limestone structure. Being just a few feet off can be the difference between struggling for a bite and having a good day.

Brent Gaskill runs Summer Vacation Charters out of the St. Petersburg area and can be reached at captbrent@summervacationcharters.com and (727) 510-1009.

Captain's Corner: Gag grouper season closes at midnight Saturday 12/30/16
