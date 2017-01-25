Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Good time to get in on a variety of fun

  • Neil Taylor, Times Correspondent

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:50pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

In what I would call "action trips,'' it's pretty easy to get in on a wide variety of fun now. Sheepshead, trout, jacks, ladyfish, drum, redfish, silver trout, whiting and more pompano than usual are being caught. For tackle and techniques, sheepshead require shrimp or fiddler crabs. Black drum are similar but can be tricked on lures. Bridges, dock and canals are the best locations to find these fish. Whiting is another that fresh cut shrimp is better than lures. For both whiting and silver trout, target the beaches, passes or edges of channels. Ladyfish and jacks are aggressive species that attack lures. Ladyfish could be just about anywhere at any time, but jacks are more likely inside local rivers. Trout and redfish are flats species and respond to live bait or lures. Trout action is easy and will be for months. Redfish numbers are great, but they've been moodier during colder times. The same shrimp you send out for sheepshead, drum and whiting can be used to hook uncooperative redfish. Tackle up with medium outfits with 20-pound fluorocarbon leaders and connect.

Neil Taylor charters kayak fishing trips and can be reached at strikethreekayakfishing.com and (727) 692-6345.

Captain's Corner: Good time to get in on a variety of fun 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:09pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...