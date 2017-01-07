Mostly Cloudy42° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy42° FULL FORECAST
Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: It's the best time for redfish

  • Neil Taylor, Times Correspondent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 7:10pm

We have hit the best months of the year to catch redfish. A challenging species on lures, redfish are eating almost everything they see right now. The live bait options are wide open. Any natural fresh bait will work. For those who prefer to use lures, subsurface baits are best, with 3-inch soft plastic tails a first choice and twitch baits another great option. Make the longest casts possible and search out redfish in 18 inches of water or less. When they are ganged up and on the move, they are easy to see with a wake of water pushed up. The best time to target redfish is "when you can go," something that is not the case the rest of the year. If there is adequate tidal movement, these fish are active. I release all redfish I catch. Every fish released is a fish to enjoy again. Take home the other species whose numbers are not finite.

Neil Taylor charters kayak fishing trips in the Tampa Bay area and can be reached at strikethreekayakfishing.com and (727) 692-6345.

