Captain's Corner: Look for warmer times to fish

With springlike temperatures still in the 60s at night and the upper 70s during the day, you might want to look for warmer times to fish. For example, the last of the outgoing tide, the first few hours of the incoming tide, midmorning or later in the afternoon. With water temperatures still in the upper 60s to low 70s during midday, I would first fish the reefs in the morning for sheepshead and snapper. I would also put out a flat line for some mackerel and maybe a shark. As you start moving up to the flats this month, you will find a lot of fry bait to nice sardines, which means fish are moving up on the flats to feed. In 2-5 feet of water, you will find trout feeding. As you move into 3 feet and above up to the mangroves, you will find snook and redfish feeding. In the springtime, I like the outgoing tide to be about halfway up the incoming tide. That's when the water temperature is the warmest.

Jim Lemke charters out of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater and can be reached at (813) 917-4989 and at captjimlemke@gmail.com.