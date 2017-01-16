Captain's Corner: Mild weather brings fishing surprises

Weather remains mild, allowing certain species of migratory fish not to be so predictable with their arrival and departure. If you looked at a calendar trying to figure out the annual dates certain species arrive, expect plenty of surprises. Certain species are either late on departure or haven't arrived yet. You don't know what you're going to experience when your bait's dropping to the bottom offshore. Fish you don't often see could visit you at any time during the day. Cobia, blackfin tuna, tripletail, kingfish and even a rare mako shark are just a few species recently witnessed. A rogue great white shark is even possible during these conditions and don't be surprised to spot a whale. We've spotted about 10 humpback whales in our 30 years of chartering. It seems we find them around but the 80- to 100-foot mark while wreck fishing. There aren't many times in January when you can run about 5 miles from shore and fill your live wells with cigar minnows and blue runners. Obviously these important food sources are key in the migratory directions fish travel, but this time of year there's confusion as to their whereabouts for even predatory fish.

Dave Mistretta captains Jaws Too out of Indian Rocks Beach. Call (727) 439-2628 or visit jawstoo.com.