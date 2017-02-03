Captain's Corner: Sea trout, redfish, sheepshead top targets

The weather forecast for the next few days looks great. Water temperatures are beginning to creep up in North Pinellas and fishing has been fantastic. The main targets have been spotted sea trout, redfish and sheepshead. Trout have been responding well to live shrimp under a cork with a few feet of leader or free-lined close to the bottom. Clear waters require downsizing tackle. A 20-pound leader and a Nos. 1 or 1/0 hook is working the best. The spoil islands along the Intracoastal are attracting several anglers as usual for this time of year. Be sure to move quietly and give everyone ample space when maneuvering to your spot. Redfish have been holding under the docks and along seawall oyster beds. I use a split shot at the hook to keep my shrimp pinned in one location. Low-tide potholes along the flats have produced a few redfish, ranging from 17 to 24 inches. Sheepshead are inhabiting docks as well as rock piles and jetties. The mitigation reefs south of Sand Key have held sheepies along with silver trout.

Brian Caudill fishes from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs. He can be reached at (727) 365-7560 and captbrian.com.