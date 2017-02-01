Captain's Corner: Trout a great option in windy, cold conditions

Trout fishing has saved me on a number of trips this past week. Cold fronts coming through every few days can make conditions tough. Windy conditions out of the north will hold up the tide, preventing it from coming in. If I cannot get on a flat, I drift for trout and have been kept busy with fast action. Ladyfish, jacks, bluefish, pompano and trout have been caught in the same areas. All of my low-tide areas that normally hold redfish only have been producing a few fish. I've learned that if the redfish bite is not on, then I need to move and provide numbers of fish. I look for deep grass in 3-4 feet of water. I start on the upwind edge of the flat and start my drift. Wind helps you work the area. If your drift is too fast, deploy a sea anchor, which is a small parachute to provide resistance in the water. This slows you down and allows you to work the area more effectively. If you have a productive drift, use your GPS track to arrange another drift in the same area. I have a few jigs that provide a lot of action. Root beer-colored soft plastic tails infused with scent have great movement that resemble shrimp or crabs. Snap the jig, then let it fall to the bottom. The action happens when the jig is falling. Fish hit the jig on the fall 90 percent of the time.

