Captain's Corner: Trout bite continues to be outstanding

This weekend is shaping up nicely. It might be a little cool in the morning, but it should be perfect by the afternoon. The amazing snook bite from a week ago has slowed. They've finally pushed off their spring flats and realized it's winter, which might be a blessing. We don't want a hard freeze to push down and kill them all again. The trout bite continues to amaze. You can catch plenty in 4 feet of water around Tarpon Key. The gator trout are in about 2 feet on the sand. Scaled sardines fished under a cork is a good choice. Shrimp fished on a ⅛-ounce jig head slowly worked across the bottom is another go-to bait. A soft plastic bait also is good. The sheepshead bite is starting to pick up. While we're catching some nice ones, the 6-pounders usually don't start to show until February. Shrimp is the bait of choice.

