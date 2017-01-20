Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Use heavy tackle for big bottom dwellers

  • Steve Paper, Times Correspondent

Friday, January 20, 2017 6:40pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Slugging it out with bottom dwellers like big grouper and snapper requires heavy tackle. The minimum used on most of our trips is 60 pounds. When bottom fishing, never set the hook, no matter how shallow you are fishing. When the bait is on the bottom, reel the slack out of the line and raise your rod tip a few feet from the water's surface. When you get a hit, reel as fast as possible to set the hook and get the fish heading in the right direction in one motion. As the fish comes to the surface, a steady crank of the handle is all you need. If a larger fish is hooked, loosen the drag about halfway to the surface. This will ensure the fish is not lost due to line breakage.

Steve Papen charters out of Indian Shores and can be reached at (727) 642-3411 and fintasticinc.com.

Captain's Corner: Use heavy tackle for big bottom dwellers 01/20/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 20, 2017 6:40pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...