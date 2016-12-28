Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Warm weather keeps fishing hot

  • Dave Zalewski, Times Correspondent

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 5:34pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Kingfish, Spanish mackerel, bonita and barracuda and the various schooling baitfish usually have left the area shortly after Thanksgiving for the warmer, more comfortable Keys and farther south. This year is an exception. We're still catching trolling fish on a daily basis by trolling either spoons and plugs or live baits. South County, Indian Shores, Rube Allyn and Veterans artificial reefs are great places to start. Trolling hardware at 6 knots allows us to cover the area thoroughly by moving from structure to structure. Once fish are located, they can be fished by continuing hardware trolling or switching to live bait sabikied on site and slow-trolled by use of a stinger rig. For those fishing the southern part of Pinellas, the shipping channel is producing from Markers 9 and 10 all the way to the Whistler Buoy, which is the beginning of the channel. On many days the fish are staying deep and the use of a Nos. 2 or 3 planer is necessary to get the spoons into the strike zone. Gag grouper season ends Dec. 31. Red grouper fishing is spotty at best. There are other fish to target. Amberjack season opens Jan. 1. They appear to be in good supply over most of the offshore wrecks. Triggerfish remain closed for all of 2017. White grunts, Lane, vermillion and mangrove snapper are available in good numbers.

Dave Zalewski charters the Lucky Too out of Madeira Beach. Call (727) 397-8815.

Captain's Corner: Warm weather keeps fishing hot 12/28/16 [Last modified: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:56pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...