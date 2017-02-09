Captain's Corner: Warmer weather has made for fantastic winter fishing

It's mid February, and typically we are getting blasted by cold fronts and praying for warm weather, but this year has never really gotten cold. Temperatures have stayed above normal and made for some awesome fishing. We are still catching greenbacks around the markers and towers, snook are still hanging around the back country areas, redfish are also still around on the flats and big trout are the hot bite leading into the spring season. It has been one of the best winters I have ever experienced. The key to catching fish is to fish around those high-pressure north wind days and pick the warmer conditions. Places with oyster bottom for warmth have been holding nice reds and trophy trout. You will find plenty of big snook hanging in the creek mouths and cuts leading in and out of the back country. Sheepshead fishing has been on fire around the reefs and wrecks that surround the bay and can easily be found on most built-in charts loaded into GPS units. Get out and take advantage of the great Florida weather.

Jason Prieto is a full-time fishing guide and can be reached at (813) 727-9890.