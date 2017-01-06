Light Rain71° FULL FORECASTLight Rain71° FULL FORECAST
Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Warmup creates good conditions for redfish, sea trout

  • By Tyson Wallerstein, Times Correspondent

Friday, January 6, 2017 8:03pm

Warm weather has brought the inshore water temperature back to more than 70 degrees. Temperatures on the flats can warm as much as 5 or 6 degrees during peak daylight hours. The warmup will get redfish and trout active enough to chase down a live bait. Redfish numbers are good through northern Tampa Bay. Fish are scattered about the potholes on the incoming tide. Setting up downcurrent allows you to drift live threadfins, pinfish or scaled sardines to the fish. Spotted sea trout fishing remains good along the spoil banks on the Intracoastal Waterway. Free-lining pilchards or select shrimp along the deep-side dropoffs on the incoming tide has been producing good numbers.

Tyson Wallerstein runs Inshore Fishing Charters in the Clearwater/St. Petersburg area and can be reached at (727) 692-5868 and via email at flatsmonster.com.

