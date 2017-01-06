Captain's Corner: Warmup creates good conditions for redfish, sea trout

Warm weather has brought the inshore water temperature back to more than 70 degrees. Temperatures on the flats can warm as much as 5 or 6 degrees during peak daylight hours. The warmup will get redfish and trout active enough to chase down a live bait. Redfish numbers are good through northern Tampa Bay. Fish are scattered about the potholes on the incoming tide. Setting up downcurrent allows you to drift live threadfins, pinfish or scaled sardines to the fish. Spotted sea trout fishing remains good along the spoil banks on the Intracoastal Waterway. Free-lining pilchards or select shrimp along the deep-side dropoffs on the incoming tide has been producing good numbers.

