Captain's Corner: Weather changes send fish to deeper water

Consider fishing deeper during periods of fluctuating weather patterns. Shallow water temperatures will rise and fall rapidly with changing air temperatures. Fish seeking a more consistent comfort level tend to move deeper where the temperature changes are less dramatic. Locating artificial reefs and natural hard bottom areas through out the bay can lead to consistent catches and plenty of action. Sea bass, snapper, flounder, sheepshead, silver trout and more can be caught while bottom fishing with shrimp on light knocker-rigs. If windy conditions prevent venturing into the open water of the bay, seek out deeper protected residential canals. Heat radiated off the seawalls helps keep the water warmer and attracts many of the most popular inshore species. Live shrimp or artificial imitations are top producers as water temperatures have dropped significantly.

Brent Gaskill runs Summer Vacation Charters out of the St. Petersburg area and can be reached at captbrent@summervacationcharters.com and (727) 510-1009.