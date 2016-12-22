Captain's Corner: Fish the reefs in the morning

With air temperature still in the upper 70s to low 80s during the day, in between the cooler fronts you might want to look around bay area reefs and flats. When the water starts warming in the middle of the day, snook start biting. But don't forget the dock lights and bridges at night for great fishing with the warm weather. With water temperatures still hanging around 68 degrees during midday, I would first fish the reefs in the morning for sheepshead and mango snapper. The bite has been great in the morning when the sun gets up a little. As the water warms a little more, nice trout, redfish will move around the flats. As the sun gets higher in the sky, I head to creeks and flats and start looking for snook around the Skyway or up the bay by the Gandy Bridge flats. In the late afternoon and evenings, I like to fish the mangrove shore line with jerk baits and suspending baits. As it gets darker out, I start looking around the dock lights for trout, snook and a resident baby tarpon. No matter when you can go, there's always great fishing in the area. The best part is you can use your flats rods to do it all. All you need to do is change hooks and leader size depending on where you want fish.

Jim Lemke charters out of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater and can be reached at (813) 917-4989 and at captjimlemke@gmail.com.