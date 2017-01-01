Packers fulfill Rodgers' promise

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is pushed out of bounds by Packers cornerback Damarious Randall during the first half.

DETROIT — After the Packers were pummeled by Washington to fall to 4-6, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believed his team could run the table.

Mission accomplished.

Rodgers threw for four touchdowns to lead Green Bay to its sixth straight win and the NFC North championship with a 31-24 victory over the Lions on Sunday night.

The Packers open the playoffs with a home game against the Giants. The Lions, who had already clinched a playoff berth when Washington lost to the Giants earlier in the day, visits the Seahawks as a wild card.

Rodgers directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive to start the third quarter, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams that put the Packers ahead to stay at 17-14. It was one of two touchdowns by Adams. Rodgers also threw scoring passes to undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison and Aaron Ripkowski.

Rodgers finished the game 27-of-39 for 300 yards. Allison, a former Spoto High standout, had a career-high 91 yards receiving.

The Lions led 14-7 after scoring with 23 seconds left in the first half, but the Packers scored 10 before Detroit had another chance to touch the ball. Mason Crosby kicked a 53-yard field goal to end the first half.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford went 26-of-41 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Stafford surpassed 30,000 yards passing for his career, becoming the fastest quarterback to reach the mark. Stafford did it in his 109th game. The record was held by Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, who did it in 114.

Packers starting cornerback Quinten Rollins was carted off during the final minute of the third quarter with a neck injury.

Rollins was injured when he tumbled out of bounds defending Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones on a 30-yard pass play. The second-year defensive back came into the game with three career interceptions. He was replaced by LaDarius Gunter.

Green Bay was already playing without three starters on offense, receiver Randall Cobb, running back James Starks and center JC Tretter, because of injuries.



31



24