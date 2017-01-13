Packers star WR Nelson to sit out

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Receiver Jordy Nelson will miss the Packers' division-round playoff game on Sunday against the Cowboys because of injured ribs.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Nelson would not be cleared to take part in the team's final practice today, and the medical staff determined he would not be ready for the game.

Nelson had an NFL-high 14 touchdown catches in the regular season as Aaron Rodgers' top target in the Packers' prolific passing attack. Nelson was hurt in the second quarter of last weekend's win over the Giants.

Team doctors "don't feel — frankly they just would not medically clear him for Sunday," McCarthy said Friday.

McCarthy said Nelson's status moving forward will be determined Monday if Green Bay advances to the NFC title game.

WEATHER DELAY: The AFC division playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs on Sunday has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to prime time because of an ice storm due to hit the Kansas City area this weekend. The game, originally scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m., will now start at 8:20.

PORTER RETURNS: Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was back with the team in time for Sunday's game in Kansas City after several charges were dropped following an altercation outside a Pittsburgh bar last weekend.

CHARGERS PICK LYNN: The Chargers hired Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn as head coach for their first season ion Los Angeles. Lynn becomes the first African-American coach in franchise history. He replaces Mike McCoy, who was fired after going 27-37 in four seasons.

OBITUARY: David Modell, the first president of the Ravens and the son of former team owner Art Modell, died Friday. He was 55. Mr. Modell had cancer for two years, the team said. He served as team president from its beginning in 1996 until 2004. He was instrumental in the selection of the team's name and colors and helped orchestrate the move to the Ravens' new stadium in 1998.

49ERS: The team interviewed Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for its general manager's job.

PANTHERS: Defensive backs coach Steve Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator, replacing Sean McDermott, who left to become Bills head coach.