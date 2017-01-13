Bella Gigan delivers emotional win for Lesperance

ST. PETERSBURG — His heart was telling him one thing. His head was saying something else.

Greg Lesperance was ecstatic with the result Jan. 7 when Bella Gigan of Alderson kennel won the 1925 Historical Inaugural Stakes at Derby Lane.

Bella Gigan had won only two of her past 31 starts and faced a field that included stakes winners Hi Noon Viper, Lego Andrew and Kentucky Kat — the 4-5 favorite who eventually finished fifth. But the 25-month-old female from a litter by Craigie Whistler and Kelsos Pandora got her first stakes win and 10th lifetime victory in 69 starts with a winning rally entering the final turn. She defeated Lego Andrew in 30.70 seconds, the fastest clocking among 72 greyhounds that ran that night on the 550-yard course.

"I thought Kentucky Kat (would win) all day, because she ran a 30.17 in her qualifying round," said Lesperance, 34, who assists his mother, Jan Alderson, the owner and trainer of Derby Lane's longest-tenured kennel. "Lego Andrew is a monster, too. I was hoping for a third or fourth, and would have been more than happy. This is just a boost for the family."

The 12-1 shot paid $26.20 to win and earned $7,700 for owner Jeff Blair of Abilene, Kan. The 92-year-old Inaugural, an $18,000 event, is Derby Lane's oldest stakes race.

Family and friends occupied Lesperance's thoughts after the race. For the first time in at least three decades, Mary Margaret Winning, the 92-year-old mother of Derby Lane president and chairman of the board Richard Winning, made the trophy presentation. Lesperance stood next to her.

"She was born in December 1924, and the track opened January 1925," Richard Winning said.

He said his mother's postrace involvement was suggested by Alexis Winning, his daughter.

"(Mary Margaret Winning) is best friends with my grandma (Eleanor Alderson)," Lesperance said. "They used to live close, and my grandfather (the late Hiley Edwin "Eddy" Alderson) would pick up Mary Margaret, and they'd all go to the yacht club or come (to Derby Lane) and have dinner. Grandma is in her 90s, and she's still going strong. This is going to make her year. … We've dealt with a lot.

"Our kennel is just as much a part of this (track's) history as anybody else. It's nice to take a little piece with us."

Lesperance dedicated Bella Gigan's title to Shaun Byers, 35, whose mother, Leslie Byers of St. Petersburg, died three days earlier. She was 64.

"His mom just passed away from cancer, and Shaun has made it a point to come out and support us," Lesperance said. "He's my best friend."

After the trophy ceremony that included kennel worker Greg Morse and Byers, Richard Winning reflected on the winning connections.

"Jan and I grew up together, and I remember when Greg was a small tot," he said. "Congratulations go out to them."