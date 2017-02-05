Chance of Luck making a name for himself

OLDSMAR — Chance of Luck made an early impression on Tampa Bay Downs trainer Gerald Bennett. Rita Heatter preferred his color even more.

When Bennett submitted a successful bid this past June on the thoroughbred, he gave Heatter and her husband Richard — managers of J J Brevan Stable — a chance to buy him for $6,500, the same amount Bennett had just bid on him.

They agreed.

"(Rita Heatter) wanted a gray horse," Bennett said. "I bought him for myself because (the Heatters) weren't bidding on him. So I put my hand up and took him. I told (the Heatters), 'If you want the horse, sign the (sales) ticket.'"

Six months after the transaction, the connections shared history when Chance of Luck became the first stakes champion sired by Grade II winner Skipshot with a victory in the $100,000 Inaugural at the Downs. The bar will be higher in Chance of Luck's next possible race: the Grade III $250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes, a Kentucky Derby point qualifier Feb. 11 at the Downs.

Chance of Luck's workout Wednesday — 7 furlongs in 1 minute, 27.6 seconds — was solid enough that Bennett is considering him for the 1�th-mile Festival Preview Day feature. Bennett has not had a Sam F. Davis starter since All I Can Get ran second to Any Given Saturday in 2007.

"There's definitely going to be much better horses in (the Sam F. Davis)," Bennett said. "(But) he's done everything right. He's a nice mover, and has got a great disposition with a really nice, long stride."

Bennett got Chance of Luck at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company sale for 2-year-olds and horses of racing age.

"He breezed good at the sale, and he's a good-looking horse," Bennett said.

Chance of Luck has never raced longer than 7 furlongs in three starts, but his breeding suggests added distance should not be an issue. Skipshot won the 1⅛th-mile Grade II Swaps Stakes in 2010 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. His dam, Winning Chance, earned more than $650,000 with two stakes titles at 1�th miles, and a Grade III placing at 1¼ miles — all at Woodbine in Toronto. Alphabet Soup, his maternal grandsire, won the Grade I Breeders' Cup Classic at 1¼ miles in 1996, also at Woodbine.

Bred in Kentucky, Chance of Luck is coming off a second-place finish in the $100,000 Pasco Stakes on Jan. 21. The 3-year-old athlete was defeated by a half-length in a race that Bennett said his runner "lost four lengths with a wide trip."

Chance of Luck won his career debut Oct. 28 at Laurel Park (Md.) in a $40,000 maiden-claiming sprint at 21-1 odds. He followed with the Inaugural victory Dec. 3, Skipshot's first stakes winner among 32 foals.

"If he shows me he can handle anywhere near the competition (he'll face in the Sam F. Davis), the Tampa Bay Derby is what I'll want him to do (after that)," Bennett said.