Cibelli aims to end year on high note

OLDSMAR — Trainer Jane Cibelli closed out 2012 by winning Tampa Bay Downs' final stakes race of the calendar year. She can duplicate that feat Saturday afternoon with Super Spender in the $100,000 Turf Dash.

If Cibelli is able to win her 17th career stakes title, her 4-year-old gelded son of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver will have to handle a strong 12-horse field of sprinters with seven starters having at least one stakes victory.

Post time for the five-furlong Turf Dash, Race 9 on the 10-race card, is 4:25 p.m.

Three days before the end of 2012, Cibelli won her last Downs stakes with Appealing Stella in the Minaret. Cibelli is trying to surpass her career high of three stakes wins for one year. She also won three in 2009, when she scored her lone graded victory with Grade III winner Chirac.

Cibelli has arguably the hottest sprinter in the Turf Dash with Super Spender, who was purchased for $30,000 at the 2013 Keeneland yearling sale in Lexington, Ky., by owner Goodwood Racing V. He has won his past two starts, including a first stakes title in his previous start Dec. 3 in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Nik Juarez will ride Super Spender, who drew the inside post and will spot his rivals as many as nine pounds with a top impost of 124 pounds. The Kentucky-bred horse has enjoyed a banner year with four of his seven lifetime wins, raising his career bankroll to $218,320.

Other entries with stakes wins: defending champion Fast Flying Rumor, Grade III winner Power Alert, Expected Ruler, Gallery, 11-year-old local favorite Hold On Smokey and Morning Fire.

DOGS: The 1925 Historical Inaugural, an $18,000 stakes event in its 92nd year, will have two qualifying races Wednesday night at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg. The top four greyhounds in each race move on to the 550-yard finale Jan. 7. First place pays $7,700. … Flyin Honor Code won Derby Lane's final stakes of the year Dec. 23 in the $70,000 Holiday Distance Challenge for kennel owner Malcolm McAllister. It was the 26th Derby Lane stakes title for McAllister, and first for trainer Louis Amaral and Flyin Honor Code. McAllister won his first stakes since Barbara McAllister, his late wife, died at 61 on Christmas Eve 2014. "(Barbara) was looking down on us," he said. "Definitely, (Louis and I) talked about it (before the race)."

MORE DOGS: Derby Lane is revising its weekly schedule for 2017. Tuesday matinee racing is being eliminated, and that card will be part of a matinee-evening doubleheader each Friday. Matinees will be Monday, and Wednesday through Saturday. Evening performances will take place Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. There will be no racing Tuesday and Sunday, but Derby Lane will be open both days for poker and simulcast wagering.