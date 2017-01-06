Mega Norton starting to hit his stride

ST. PETERSBURG — Don Burk Jr. says Mega Norton is second to none in the kennel.

On the track, the 20-month-old puppy is beginning to pick up his game.

Mega Norton will be the first stakes finalist for ABC Racing kennel Saturday as the 1925 Historical Inaugural kicks off Derby Lane's 2017 stakes schedule. The $18,000 event, a 550-yard sprint in Race 10 at 9:47 p.m., is the track's oldest stakes race in its 92nd year. The winner earns $7,700.

Burk is no stranger to Derby Lane's big stage. The native of Boston came to St. Petersburg in 2013, and became the first kennel operator in more than a decade to win three consecutive kennel crowns with Burk Greyhounds. But six months ago, he turned the operation over to son Garrett, and Don Burk Jr. started ABC with his wife, Joy, as his trainer.

The elder Burk's only Derby Lane stakes champion thus far has been Mega Nerfetta, winner of the 2014 Holiday Distance Challenge and the 2015 Distance Classic.

"It would be great to win," Burk said. "I've got a lot of young puppies. It's going to take a while to get (the kennel) going. … Norton's a nice start, though."

Mega Norton, who was bred by owner Jeff Blair of Abilene, Kan., snapped a career-long eight-race losing streak in Wednesday's semifinals to earn a berth in the finale with the top four finishers in each race moving on. The son of Djays Octane and Primed Az Mailie showed his trademark late kick by taking the lead in the final yards after a last-place start at 14-1 odds.

"(Mega Norton) got lucky because he went down to the turn eighth and (several rivals) blew out a little bit and he sneaked around on the rail," Burk said. "I know (from) the past breedings of his mama, she has thrown a lot of distance dogs and closers."

It was Mega Norton's sixth win in 37 starts. His first 24 races were on the 550 course before being moved to 660, where he came within one round of qualifying for the Holiday Distance Challenge in December.

"(Mega Norton) is the best dog I've ever had in the kennel," Burk said. "You don't even know he's there."

Mega Norton will be an underdog in a field that includes stakes winners Hi Noon Viper (Thanksgiving Stakes) of Nova kennel, Kentucky Kat (T.L. Weaver Memorial Challenge) of Cal Holland and Lego Andrew (Sprint Classic) of Floyd. Other starters are Bella Gigan of Alderson, Jw Let Me Win of Capabal, Mac's Kelly of Alabama and Ww's Odessabeach of Patriot

MEET LEADERS: Nova won the kennel title for the July-to-December meet with 274 wins, 35 more than four-time champ McAllister Racing. It was the first crown for kennel owners Hans and Elly Limmer. Flying Dynomite (McAllister Racing) was the top dog with 19 victories. Kentucky Kat and Lego Andrew tied for the best 550, clocking at 30.09 seconds, and Oya Stan The Man (D'Arcy) clocked the fastest 660 time at 36.66.