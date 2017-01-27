Millions on the line at Pegasus

The inaugural Grade I $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, a dream that began two years ago, will be decided today in less than two minutes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. California Chrome can provide a storybook finish in the final race of his captivating career.

When thoroughbred racing entrepreneur Frank Stronach and his Stronach Group drew up plans for the Pegasus, the world's richest race, they couldn't have asked for a better scenario than the one on the headliner of a 12-race card that includes seven stakes.

The Pegasus features Arrogate and California Chrome, the sport's top two ranked horses who are set for a rematch from the Breeders' Cup Classic 85 days ago when Arrogate defeated California Chrome by a half-length. Arrogate drew post 1 with Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith. California Chrome starts from the outside in the 12-horse field with jockey Victor Espinoza in Race 12 at 5:40 p.m.

Arrogate was voted the world's best racehorse this week by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. California Chrome was second.

"We're really thrilled to get the No. 1 and the No. 2 horses in the world in a rematch, and really a good field of a bunch of Grade I winners in (the Pegasus)," said Gulfstream Park president and Stronach Group chief operating officer Tim Ritvo. "This is a spectacular race at a spectacular time of year. It really gives the purpose of what we were trying to do — extend the racing calendar so that fans could continue to see horses that they may have never seen on this circuit."

Ritvo was part of a small group who launched the Pegasus two years ago while at the Breeders' Cup World Championships. Entry fee for each starting slot in the 1⅛-mile Pegasus was $1 million. First place pays $7 million. Ritvo said today's goal for the program's all-source handle is $40 million, half of that on the Pegasus.

The Pegasus will be the 27th and final race for California Chrome before he stands stud in Nicholasville, Ky. His 16 wins include the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2014, and the Dubai World Cup in 2016. He has more than $14.5 million in lifetime earnings, most by a North American thoroughbred. This past weekend, the California-bred 6-year-old son of Lucky Pulpit won Eclipse Awards for Horse of the Year (his second) and Champion Older Male.

"He's a once-in-a-lifetime horse," said trainer Art Sherman. "He's brought so much pleasure to my life. He seems to get better with age, like good wine.

"You look at him as a 3-year-old, and now look at him as a 6-year-old. … There's five lengths difference in his performance. There's a lot of good horses in the race, and (the media) almost puts it as a match race (with Arrogate and California Chrome). I'm anxious to have a rematch myself."