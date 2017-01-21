Trainer Bennett has high hopes for Downs' Skyway Festival Day

OLDSMAR — The last time Tampa Bay Downs had multiple stakes on a card, Gerald Bennett swept both events in 70 minutes.

He needed seven years to win his two previous stakes.

The Downs' leading trainer will be in the spotlight again Saturday afternoon on Skyway Festival Day. Three of the 11 races are stakes, and Bennett is the only conditioner with entries in all three.

Bennett, 72, saddles Chance of Luck in the $100,000 Pasco (Race 3, 1:12 p.m.), Royal Jewelry in the $50,000 Wayward Lass (7, 3:12) and R Angel Katelyn in the $100,000 Gasparilla (9, 4:15).

Chance of Luck (Inaugural) and R Angel Katelyn (Sandpiper) are coming off stakes wins Dec. 3. They were Bennett's first stakes winners at the Downs since Fast Flying Rumor (2016 Turf Dash) and Blind River Fox (2009 Pelican).

Chance of Luck faces six rivals in the Pasco, a 7-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds. The son of Skipshot is undefeated in two career starts and drew Post 7 with jockey Erick Rodriguez.

R Angel Katelyn, a winner in three of four starts, goes for her third consecutive stakes victory in the Gasparilla, a 7-furlong race featuring nine 3-year-old fillies. Her first stakes win came in the $100,000 Juvenile Filly Sprint on Nov. 12 at Gulfstream Park West in Hallandale Beach. The daughter of High Cotton is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and breaks from post 2 with Edwin Gonzalez in the irons.

Gonzalez also will be aboard Royal Jewelry in the Wayward Lass, a 11/16 mile test for fillies and mares 4 years old and upward. The 5-year-old mare by City Place has eight victories, the last coming four starts ago in the $50,000 Winter Melody — her only stakes title — on Sept. 14 at Delaware Park in Wilmington, Del. She has been assigned Stall 7 in the field of eight. Royal Jewelry was a close second in her previous start Jan. 8 at the Downs, losing by a neck to 3-2 favorite Light In Paris.

First post is 12:12 p.m.

Dogs: Derby Lane has two entries in Saturday night's $45,000 Daytona 550 Invitational Championship at Daytona Beach Kennel Club. Kentucky Kat, of Cal Holland kennel, and Gt's Gin N Juice, of Abernathy kennel, will start in the third annual event in Race 12 at 9:25 p.m.

Kentucky Kat, who won the 2016 T.L. Weaver Memorial and shared Derby Lane's best 550 clocking at 30.09 seconds at the previous meet, drew Post 4. Gt's Gin N Juice, who has lost her past nine decisions after a career-best eight-race win streak, starts from Box 2.

"We had (Kentucky Kat) in for an official race Tuesday night (at Daytona, where she finished seventh)," Holland said.

Kentucky Kat will be the second dog that Holland has started in the Daytona event. His Penrose Lobo finished fifth in 2015 to Husker Magic, the retired standout for Derby Lane kennel owners Jim and Kayruth Abernathy. Husker Magic was second last year at Daytona.