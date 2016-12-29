Bruins come back late to top Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Spooner scored twice in the final four minutes and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci also scored in the opening game of a home-and-home series. Krejci also had an assist, and Tuuka Rask made 31 saves to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak.

Spooner broke a tie with 3:53 remaining. He took a cross-ice pass from Krejci and beat Robin Lehner with a straightaway slap shot. Spooner scored again into an empty net in the final minute.

Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres. Matt Moulson assisted on both goals, and Lehner made 34 saves. Buffalo has just one regulation win in its past six games.

Boston went 2-1-1 on a four-game trip and has earned 10 of its 19 regulation victories this season against Atlantic Division opponents, including three wins over Buffalo.

The Bruins scored twice in the second period to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Brad Marchand fed Bergeron in front of the net to put Boston on the scoreboard 3:50 into the period. Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 assists and 30 points.

Krejci tied it at 2 on a power play with 3:47 left in the second period.

Game highlights: Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the Canadiens a 3-2 win against the host Panthers. Montreal's Brendan Gallagher tied the score with 2:37 left in regulation. … Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout, helping the Devils beat the host Capitals 2-1. New Jersey's backup goaltender was the best player on the ice for the entire game and cracked only on a short-handed goal by Daniel Winnik. The Devils earned their first win against the Capitals since Nov. 14, 2014, snapping a seven-game slide (0-4-3).

Around the league: The goalie trade picture may have gotten cloudier. The Penguins' Matt Murray, who had gotten the lion's share of the starts recently, is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said. Murray left Wednesday's comeback victory over Carolina after the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury — who has been mentioned as a trade candidate because of Murray's emergence after backstopping Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup last season — went on in relief as the Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win.