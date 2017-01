Pats don't let up, earn homefield

MIAMI — The Patriots finished the regular season with a perfect road record and are hoping their next trip is to the Super Bowl. Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and three scores to help New England clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Patriots were assured of a first-round bye but played all-out. "It's just important to keep that foot on the gas pedal," Brady said.



35



14