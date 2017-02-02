Pats' Brady hopes ill mom can attend

“It’s personal with my family, and I’m just hoping everyone’s here … to share in a great experience,” says Patriots QB Tom Brady, who is unsure if his sick mother will be able to attend Sunday.

HOUSTON — Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

The Patriots quarterback said Wednesday that his mother, Galynn, has been ill. He didn't provide further details.

"It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here … to share in a great experience," he said. "But it has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things, and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday."

Brady got choked up talking about his father during media night Monday, and he said Tuesday that his mother had not been able to attend any games this season. "It (will be) a special moment," Brady, 39, said if his mother attends. "It's always been that way. I think this year is — it will be as special as it's ever been.

When he gets tickets for his family away from Gillette Stadium, Brady said he always checks where they are so he can acknowledge them. He said he will do that again Sunday.

"When I go out in pregame and look around, I kind of know where they're going to be, and I try to make some eye contact and let them know I'm looking at them," he said. "You like to know where they're at, too. It's going to be great."

FAKE WATCH: NFL and law enforcement officials say fans can tell if they're buying real Super Bowl tickets by checking for the heat-sensitive logos. On the front of each ticket is a full polymer graphic that is raised and the back features a true color security label with Houston's skyline and the Super Bowl logo. The final security feature is a graphic on the lower portion of the back of each ticket that is printed with thermochromic ink. The HTX logo and the NRG Stadium image will fade when heat is applied and return when the heat source is removed.

UNION TALKS: The Players Association said it will push for improved equipment and for more consistent compliance with the concussion protocol. The NFLPA also insisted there will be no extension of the 10-year labor agreement signed in 2011 but said it would be open to a renegotiation.

CARDINALS: Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, 33, said he will return for a 14th season. The team still hasn't heard definitive word from quarterback Carson Palmer, 37, as to whether he will return.

INDICTMENT: A grand jury has indicted the Louisiana man accused of shooting and killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight, 28, during a road rage dispute in December. Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick said Ronald Gasser, 55, of Terry­town is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.