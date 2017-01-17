Paul could miss two months with torn ligament in thumb

Look out below: Heat guard Wayne Ellington dunks against the Rockets on Tuesday in Miami.

LOS ANGELES — Clippers point guard Chris Paul will miss six to eight weeks because he needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, the team announced Tuesday after an MRI exam revealed the seriousness of his injury.

Paul, a nine-time All Star, will have a procedure today to repair the ligament. It will be done by Dr. Steve Shin, the Clippers said.

Paul was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Thunder at Staples Center when he was sandwiched between Russell Westbrook, who had the ball, and Joffrey Lauvergne, who set a screen that Paul was trying to get around.

Paul left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He had X-rays during the game that were negative for broken bones, but Paul had swelling around the thumb area. An MRI exam Tuesday revealed something more serious.

Game Highlights: Goran Dragic had 21 points, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the host Heat overcame another triple double from James Harden to defeat the Rockets 109-103. … Wesley Matthews made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, and the visiting Mavericks beat the Bulls 99-98. … Kawhi Leonard scored 34, LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 and the host Spurs topped the Timberwolves 122-114. … DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Raptors beat the Nets 119-109.

Around the League: The Heat have signed former Clearwater High and FSU standout Okaro White to a 10-day contract. White averaged 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 23 games for Miami's NBA Development League affiliate.