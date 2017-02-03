Pierre-Paul settles suit against ESPN

Jason Pierre-Paul, his right hand protected after an offseason fireworks accident, waits to go in against the Bucs in 2015.

NEWARK, N.J. — Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of the former USF's standout's medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.

ESPN announced the settlement Friday, saying it believes that the reporting about the injury was newsworthy and journalistically appropriate.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon declined comment.

The network said the parties agreed to resolve their dispute amicably. The case was set for trial in August after a Miami federal judge rejected ESPN's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Pierre-Paul was hospitalized in Miami after the July 4 accident, which caused serious injuries to his right hand. The lawsuit claimed ESPN and a network reporter violated his privacy and Florida medical confidentiality laws by posting the records on social media.

INJURED FALCONS IMPROVe: Atlanta center Alex Mack was again listed as limited during Friday's final practice before the Super Bowl, but coach Dan Quinn said Mack looked better than he thought the previous day after viewing the tape. Mack is slowed by a fibula injury. Star receiver Julio Jones (toe) and pass-rushing end Dwight Freeney (calf) were limited, but all three were removed from the injury report.

VICK SAYS HE'S RETIRED: Michael Vick, who rose to stardom with the Falcons before he was sent to prison for running a dogfighting operation, told ESPN he is retiring from the NFL. Vick, 36, passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns during 13 seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers. His 6,109 career yards rushing are a league record by a quarterback. He did not play this season. Vick, who said he is rooting for the Falcons in the Super Bowl, is "ready to move on to different things in my life and different facets of my life."

POLICE: titan DRUGGED, ROBBED: Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain is one of three victims targeted in separate incidents by two women who deputies say tricked men then drugged and robbed them in the Orlando area. The incidents took place during Pro Bowl weekend. Authorities are looking for the women, who were captured on surveillance footage. Spain said he met one of the women at a club on Jan. 26 and they ended up at his hotel room. He said she made him a drink, and the next thing he knew it was morning and his gold Rolex watch and two gold chains, worth a total of $113,000, were stolen.

CARDINALS: Coach Bruce Arians expects quarterback Carson Palmer, 37, to return for at least one more season.

49ERS: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will opt out of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent when he can officially make the move on March 2, according to reports.