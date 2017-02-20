Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.
(View our Privacy Policy)
Monday, February 20, 2017 10:53pm
Baseball
Pinellas Park 19, SP Catholic 8 (9)
High school scoreboard for Feb. 20 02/20/17
[Last modified: Monday, February 20, 2017 10:53pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints
Get the latest breaking news and in-depth reports about the Bucs, Lightning and Rays — all in one email.
From stadium locations to contact information, reporting dates, schedules, ticket information and more, we're your one-stop resource for Grapefruit League baseball. Click here for the interactive map