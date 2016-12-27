Prescott doesn't want any letup

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott can help the Cowboys set a franchise record with 14 wins. Ezekiel Elliott could break Eric Dickerson's 33-year-old rookie rushing record with a career high and a few more yards.

Other than that, Dallas doesn't have much on the line in the regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-2) are guaranteed the best record in the NFC, and the home-field advantage that goes with it, after beating the Lions 42-21 Monday night. That win kept the Bucs mathematically in the playoff chase, though Tampa Bay needs a lot of help.

Prescott just wants to keep playing, and it's not because of that franchise mark or because he could break the record he now shares with Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger for wins by a rookie quarterback (13).

"I want to play every game," said Prescott. "I want to keep this momentum going. Any rep I can get is making myself better and I want to take advantage of those."

Prescott is 47 of 56 passing for 491 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in two games since his worst as a pro in a 10-7 loss to the Giants. He has 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions and has risen to fifth on the NFL's rookie passing yardage list with 3,630 yards.

If he plays long enough against the last-place Eagles (6-9), he needs 110 yards to pass Peyton Manning, who had 3,739 yards for Indianapolis in 1998.

Owner Jerry Jones said he isn't worried about Prescott getting injured: "With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared as he can when we get in the playoffs."

Prescott said of potential injuries: "It's football. You think about those things, they happen. You're just reacting and playing ball. You have to take those chances."

Elliott is more cautious, saying there's a "bigger purpose" than breaking Dickerson's mark of 1,808 yards from 1983. Elliott would need 178 against the Eagles. He had his career high of 159 in Week 15 against the Bucs.

CARR HAS SURGERY: While Derek Carr had surgery to repair his broken right leg, the Raiders began preparing for a playoff run without their star quarterback. Carr's mother, Sheryl Joyner-Carr, wrote on her Facebook page that Carr was out of surgery in Los Angeles and is doing "EXCELLENT!" The Raiders have given no timetable for how long Carr will be sidelined. His brother, David, said on NFL Network, where he is an analyst, that the initial estimates are 6-8 weeks, meaning Oakland will rely on backup Matt McGloin for the postseason run.

BILLS: Quarterback EJ Manuel will start in place of Tyrod Taylor on Sunday, according to reports. The former FSU standout hasn't started since a 34-31 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 25, 2015.

49ers: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick laughed and smiled while repeatedly deflecting questions about his status with the only NFL team he's played for. He repeated that his focus is solely on the season finale. "For us, looking ahead is Sunday," Kaepernick said. "That's where our focus is right now, that's where all of our energy is going. We want to make sure we end this season right with a win and do everything to prepare for that."

JETS: Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback Sunday, filling in for Bryce Petty (torn labrum in his left shoulder). Rookie Christian Hackenberg, a second-round pick who has been inactive for every regular-season game, will be in uniform for the first time, but is only expected to play if Fitzpatrick is injured.