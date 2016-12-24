Raiders lose star QB Carr to broken leg

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders suffered their most significant loss of the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr broke a bone in his right leg in the fourth, immediately throwing a dark cloud over a 33-25 win over the Colts and a resurgent season in Oakland.

"It's obviously a blow," coach Jack Del Rio said. "Teams have to find a way to pick up and move on, rally around the next guy the best we can. That's what we do."

Carr got hurt with Oakland up 33-14 early in the fourth when he was sacked by defensive end Trent Cole. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers went to treat him.

With the crowd chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" Carr limped off without putting any pressure on his right leg. He was taken away on a cart for X-rays that showed the break. Carr is set to have surgery today. "As soon as I got out there, he said, 'I think it's broken,' " Del Rio said. "Most athletes have a pretty good idea something has gone on with their body."



33



25