Supporting players deliver for Pens

MONTREAL — Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period to lead the Penguins past the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Defensemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its second game in a row after a three-game skid.

"We had some pretty good structure," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We did a good job limiting their speed. We had a solid team effort."

Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight and has only two wins in its past six games. Since starting 13-1-1, the Canadiens have nine regulation wins in 27 games.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray, with 19 saves, was back in form after Monday's wild 8-7 win over Washington. Montreal's Carey Price allowed at least three goals for the eighth time in 10 games.

Game highlights: Ondrej Pavelec made 30 saves in his season debut and the host Jets halted a four-game losing streak with goals from six players in a 6-3 victory over the Coyotes. It was Pavelec's first NHL game this season after the veteran goalie was sent to AHL Manitoba at the end of training camp. Pavelec was recalled Tuesday to start instead of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson, who each struggled during the team's winless skid (0-3-1).

Around the league: Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined $5,000 for ripping off Stars forward Cody Eakin's helmet and hitting him in the head with it during a fight Tuesday.