Redskins 41, Bears 21

Washington stays in playoff hunt

CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins and Washington knew they needed help if they are going to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

A dominant victory didn't change that.

Cousins passed for a touchdown and ran for two as Washington gave its playoff hopes a boost. DeSean Jackson added 114 yards receiving, and Washington intercepted Matt Barkley five times.

"There was a sense of urgency," Cousins said. "There always is, though."

Washington relinquished control of the second wild card with a loss to Carolina on Monday night. It closes out the season at home against the Giants next week, and there's no need to remind Jackson how big that game will be.

"Our backs are against the wall," he said. "It's kind of been against the wall the past couple of weeks. As long as we take advantage of our opportunities to do what we need to do to win a football game."



41



21