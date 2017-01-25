Afflalo's 3 sinks Cavaliers

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, right, tries to stop Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins as he drives to the basket.

CLEVELAND — Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back.

After Afflalo's 3, James missed a deep 3-point attempt for the Cavs, who were then forced to foul Cousins. Sacramento's big man dropped one of two to put away the reeling NBA champs.

James finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

This was the Cavs' first game since James called the team's roster "top heavy" and questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title. The Knicks tried to engage the Cavaliers in a swap of Carmelo Anthony for Love, but Cleveland turned them down, ESPN reported.

James met with his teammates, coach Tyronn Lue and general manager David Griffin earlier in the day to discuss the remarks.

Curry more popular than Jordan? Warriors coach Steve Kerr said what amazes him about Stephen Curry is how immensely popular he is with young kids, maybe more so than Kerr's former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan was in his prime. "The biggest difference is the children that gravitate toward Steph," Kerr said in comparing the two players' fan bases. Jordan is arguably the NBA's most popular player ever, but Kerr theorized that young kids today relate to Curry because of his relatively modest stature. The league's two-time MVP stands 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds with a thin frame.

Game Highlights: Kevin Durant scored 33, Curry added 28 in his annual homecoming game and the visiting Warriors rallied to defeat the Hornets 113-103. … Isaiah Thomas had 38, Jae Crowder added 23 and the host Celtics beat the Rockets 120-109. … Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the host Grizzlies edged the Raptors 101-99.

Around the League: Hall of Famer and Warriors executive board member Jerry West, 78, was doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall, the team said.