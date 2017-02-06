LeBron ties it, hands baton to Irving in OT for Cavs

WASHINGTON — Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 in overtime, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, and the Cavaliers edged the Wizards 140-135 in a playoff-type atmosphere Monday night.

The loud sellout crowd was standing, as were the players on both benches, when LeBron James missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter. Moments later, he banked in a step-back 3 with 0.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime, where he fouled out and Irving took over for Cleveland.

James finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists. Kevin Love had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders, who ended Washington's winning streaks of 17 at home and seven overall.

Former Gator Bradley Beal had 41 points and eight assists for the Wizards, but he missed a potential tying 3 with about five seconds left in overtime. John Wall, who squared off with Irving in a duel of All-Star point guards, had 22 points and 12 assists.

James fouled out 47 seconds into OT. The four-time NBA MVP hadn't fouled out since January 2014.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Goran Dragic scored 33 and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the visiting Heat to an 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Timberwolves. … Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds and the host Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Thunder 93-90 for their seventh straight win. … Gordon Hayward scored 30 and the visiting Jazz broke open a close game with 10 straight points in the third quarter to beat the Hawks 120-95. … DeMar DeRozan had 31 points and the host Raptors overcame Blake Griffin's triple double to beat the Clippers 118-109. … Lou Williams scored 22 and the Lakers handed the Knicks a 121-107 defeat to stop a 12-game road losing streak. … Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the host Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for a 113-96 victory over the 76ers. … Anthony Davis capped his 34-point night with a key rebound and six free throws in the final half-minute, Jrue Holiday scored five of his 30 in the last 1:30 and the host Pelicans ended a four-game slide with a 111-106 victory over the Suns.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Pelicans are close to completing a trade for 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor, ESPN reported. … Warriors coach Steve Kerr was hit with a $25,000 fine by the NBA for his verbal abuse of referee Bill Spooner on Saturday night.